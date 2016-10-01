River of discovery - Tim Hopkinson explores the banks of the Thames on a visit to the capital

The Thames must be one of the world’s most recognisable rivers as it weaves its way through London under Tower Bridge and on into Westminster.

And flowing though the heart of our capital city, it gives visitors the ideal opportunity to soak up London’s culture, history and sights.

We decided to explore the area between Westminster and Tower Bridge, visiting the Tower, London Eye and Globe to name a few.

But the River also gives opportunities further afield to discover places such as Greenwich and the Royal Observatory, Kew and Hampton Court Palace.

‘When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life’ – so said Samuel Johnson, and with a few days just exploring the banks of the river, it is easy to see why.

Whether you choose to experience the Thames onboard a cruise or ferry, or walking along the banks, the Thames brings its own unique and changing culture – with art, history.

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and relax by the riverside.

Tower of London

You may think the Tower of London is a must-see just because it houses the Crown Jewels – but there’s so much more to experience. The priceless jewels have been on display at the Tower since at least 1661. Now you can glide past them on a moving walkway, learning about the history of the Jewels and the Royal Family. Elsewhere on the site are interactive displays on the Tower’s history including its weaponry, menagerie of animals and its role in both world wars.

www.hrp.org.uk/tower-of-london

Shakespeare’s Globe

What better was to mark the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death than visit the Globe? You can experience one of the Bard’s plays or go behind the scenes and discover how the theatre was recreated on London’s Bankside.

Shakespeare’s Globe welcomes thousands of visitors every year with tours of the theatre taking place each morning before the performances begin. We were lucky enough to see a rehearsal for The Taming of the Shrew as part of our visit as well taking in the history of the original and modern Globe theatres through its audio-described exhibition.

www.shakespearesglobe.com

London Eye

Built to celebrate the Millennium, the London Eye has given thousands of visitors an unrivalled view of the capital since it opened in 2000.

We visited as the sun was setting on the river and so during our 30-minute ride we enjoyed views across London’s huge skyline as its bright lights began to appear.

Currently named the Coca-Cola London Eye, the wheel has 32 passenger capsules, each carrying up to 28 visitors. Queues can be long, but if you buy a fast track ticket you can cut them significantly.

www.londoneye.com

