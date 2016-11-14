New York escape... Sarah Howden takes a trip to explore the city that never sleeps

It’s undeniably the ultimate city break and one that’s either on most people’s Bucket List or has been proudly ticked off.

But New York doesn’t have to be a one-time wonder once the iconic sights and attractions have been experienced. For the Big Apple has so much more to offer...

With sister in tow, we opted for the luxury Lotte New York Palace hotel, ideally located on the corner of Madison Avenue and opposite St Patrick’s Cathedral. Our expansive state-of-the- art room certainly lived up to the hype and featured an impressively outsized bed, fine furnishing, jaw dropping views of St Patrick’s Cathedral and breathtaking panoramic views of the skyline.

It would be all too easy to spend the day relaxing in the hotel, but New York is a city that never sleeps and, with multi-billion dollar construction projects everywhere, it’s expanding fast and begs to be explored.

Looking for an altogether different stroll around Manhattan we ventured to urban park, the High Line (www.thehighline.org). Created on an historic freight rail line elevated above the streets and stretching nearly 1.5 miles from Chelsea to the Meatpacking District, the High Line is inspired by La Coulee Verte in Paris and is just 60ft wide and up to 30ft high, offering some of the best views in NYC.

At the end of the High Line the £285m Whitney Museum dominates. This is one impressive museum and its collection contains some of the most significant and exciting work created by artists in the United States during the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. A curated tour is well worth it.

The neighbouring Meatpacking District deserves time to explore. From fashion boutiques, art shops to buzzing cafes, bars and restaurants, it’s a glamorous neighbourhood known for its nightlife and exclusive door policies.

Eating out in NYC can seem overwhelming with restaurants and delis on every corner. If you’re not sure what food to taste, venture to Urban Space Vanderbilt, a popular food hall that brings over 20 artisanal and chef-driven food concepts to the plates of locals and tourists alike. For dinner we opted for the ultra chic Marta Restaurant, which serves modern Italian cuisine in a setting straight out of Sex in the City.

The next day we used our New York CityPASS to see the city’s top landmarks. The CityPASS booklet (www.citypass.com/new-york) features the best hand-picked attractions and offers free access to iconic attractions such as the Empire State Building Experience, American Museum of Natural History, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Top of the Rock® Observation Deck, Guggenheim Museum, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island and Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise. Various discounts and free vouchers are also included.

At the end of the day we ended up at the 9/11 Memorial Museum and Plaza. Set within the footprints of the original Twin Towers, the Plaza is a spectacular and solemn sight and a supremely contemplative sanctuary. You cannot help but feel emotional.

We took the high-speed lifts to the One World Observatory atop of the One World Trade Centre. It takes just 60 seconds to get there and it’s easy to see why it’s been voted the Best

New Attraction in the World. The five dedicated lifts are immersive with floor to ceiling LED technology to take guests on a virtual time lapse that recreated the development of NYC’s skyline from the 1500s to the present day. And then there are those views. Soak them up with some sunset drinks as we did.

Our final day was a trip across the water to Brooklyn. We took the Slice of Brooklyn Tour (www.asliceofbrooklyn.com) and it’s without a doubt one of the best tours I’ve experienced.

Much more than a Brooklyn tour, guests on the bus are taken to experience award-winning pizzas at the legendary Grimaldi’s underneath the Brooklyn Bridge and L&B Spumoni Gardens.

Travel facts

Delta Air Lines Main Cabin (economy) fares start at £429.27 return inclusive of all taxes and charges.

To book call 0871 221 1222 or visit delta.com.

A superior room in the Lotte New York Palace costs from $380 per night.

To book visit www.lottenypalace.com