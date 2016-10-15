Iamsterdam... you can be, too! - Chris Page enjoys a Dam fine time on this Netherland escape

It’s never been easier to enjoy Amsterdam’s true colours.

Not red lights and brown cafes that traditionally made Netherland’s capital stag central.

Green spaces are Amsterdam residents and their cycles- back garden.

Rather green space and golden opportunities this cultivated city of culture offers today. Museums dedicated to cows, clogs and cheese number among 44 high-brow highlights.

Bikes and boats, not hookers and hookahs, amount to good clean fun for all the family all year round...

Where to stay

The Muse offers views over quiet courtyard or tranquil street scene to suit.

The hidden hotel boasts “Your premium location for serenity, convenience and warm homelike atmosphere.” This boutique base duly delivers on every level, enjoying enviable location close to galaxy of galleries, exhibitions and art houses.

Where to eat and drink:

Take time out in 1,515 cafés and bars to sample proper coffee and pils, good times easily topped up by intoxicating experience that is the Heineken Experience.

Fine dine in 1,325 restaurants – inexplicably many carnivore meccas that are Argentinian steak houses – while Indonesian cuisine Restaurant Purimas comes highly recommended.

How to travel:

Iamsterdam City Card is the passport to affordable action-packed unlimited public transport free travel, entry to attractions aplenty and a complementary canal cruise. Songstress Katie

Melua may claim nine million bicycles in Beijing, but this location’s estimated 881,000 ain’t too shabby, numbering more than its permanent population, 58 per cent of whom cycle daily.

Easy riders should saddle up at Yellow Bike (other coloured cycle centres are available). Some 213 trams are alternative transports of delight – 36,000 commuters each day desire one streetcar line alone.

And waterway to travel aboard barges beneath 80 bridges, cruising along 165 canals criss-crossing the city like a watery web.

Houseboats number an amazing 2,500, one of which is curiously a cat sanctuary full of floating felines.

Free fast ferry ride allows exploration of the gentrified northern quarter, whose latest big focal point is literally looming A’DAM LOOKOUT.

Almost 100 metres above ground, the towering attraction affords roof-top bar 360 degree eye in the sky aerial views – courtesy of a neon-splashed lift that whisks you 20 floors in 22 seconds.

Where else to go:

Where to start! Some 40 picturesque parks act as the city’s urban lungs, while indoor entertainment comes courtesy of 55 theatres and concert halls.

Artis Royal Zoo’s 900 animal species amount to superior creature feature and there’s even eight chocolate box cover windmills, likely home to “whole lot of mice”.

Tiptoe through the tulips, or mingle among 32 markets and stock up on souvenirs in 6,159 shops.

Too many stats perhaps! Suffice to stay, it all adds up to an individual destination that has developed a Lilliputian toy town appeal all its own.

How to get there:

Amsterdam services – along with Paris, Berlin, Chambery, Dublin, Dusseldorf,Jersey, Newquay, Malaga, Alicante and Faro routes – can be booked at www.flybe.com with taxes and charges included one-way fares from £29.99.

Flybe recently became the largest low-fares airline to operate from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with 44 weekly departures and approaching half a million more seats

within first year.