Full of fizz in the forest - Daniel Bailey visits a woodland hideaway in heart of Robin Hood country

Relaxing in a steaming hot tub sipping a glass of fizz under the stars is most people’s idea of heaven.

Add on a few days in a luxury cabin nestled within the beautiful surroundings of the forest, life doesn’t get much better because after a stay with Forest Holidays, you will feel like a new person.

Our weekend retreat was in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, home of the legendary Robin Hood, but there are eight other Forest Holiday locations dotted around the UK.

There are different grades of accommodation depending on the size of your party and how much you want to spend - Copper Beach cabins being the more basic and Silver Birch, which are described as ‘affordable quality’.

We were in a luxury Golden Oak cabin, which can sleep up to eight, with it’s high ceilings, large leather settee and giant windows allowing you to make the most of the stunning views.

There’s all the modern luxuries you could possibly need, including a fully-stocked kitchen with dishwasher, en-suite bedroom and underfloor heating, which is more than welcome during the winter. In Golden Oak, towels and robes are provided too.

The Forest Retreat is the hub of all activity on site providing information, essential groceries, restaurant, laundrette and a freshly-made pizza takeaway service.

Various family activities with the forest ranger are booked there, from cycle hire and wildlife watching to walking with a hawk and pottery painting. There’s also an afternoon quiz held twice a week.

Some of the cabins are pet-friendly, which makes Forest Holidays the perfect treat for our four-legged friends, with our pooch Snoopy clearly revelling in the wonderful sights and smells of the forest.

The breathtaking location is just a short walk from the heart of Sherwood Pines, where there are a number of family-friendly walking and cycling trails.

If you feel like venturing out in the car, the famous Major Oak tourist attraction is just down the road near Edwinstowe village.

For me the jewel in the cabin’s crown has to be the hot tub, which provides the perfect outdoor spa treatment to help sooth those aching muscles after a long day of walking.

It’s lovely to use at night too, when you can sit back and enjoy a drink while taking in the peaceful surroundings and listening to the beautiful sounds of nature.

Breakfast can be requested along with your choice of daily paper, and dinner can be brought to you through the cabin’s TV ordering service.

You will need a torch when venturing out into the mystical - but still beautiful - surroundings after dark.

Mobile phone signals are hit and miss, but why would you need one when the whole idea is based around a ‘hideaway’ where you should be forgetting about your worries?

If you want a few days away from it all, get yourself a log cabin in the forest.

We wouldn’t hesitate to go back and do it all again.

Travel facts:

Daniel Bailey travelled to Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire. Other Forest Holiday locations available are Ardgartan Argyll, Scotland; Strathyre, Scotland; Cropton, North Yorkshire; Keldy, North Yorkshire; Thorpe Forest, Norfolk; Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire; Blackwood Forest, Hampshire and Deerpark, Cornwall.

For details go to www.forestholidays.co.uk