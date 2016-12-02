TAKEAWAY REVIEW: Loco’s, 96 Friargate, Preston

AS someone who likes to eat out and eat in (and just eat in general) I am usually pretty up to speed with the restaurants and takeaways in the area.

So when I heard about Loco’s on Friargate, I thought there was some confusion. “There’s Coco’s on Friargate” I said (and very good it is, too).

Takeaway review: Loco's

But no, there was no mix-up, there is a Loco’s takeaway on Friargate selling Mediterranean food. I realised it operated as Spicy Grill and offered two different menus from the same premises.

The menu isn’t vast but what there was sounded interesting. Between a family of four of us, we ordered nachos (£3.50), a seekh kebab wrap for our son, a Portuguese chicken wrap for our daughter (both £2.50 each), blackened Cajun chicken with half rice and half wedges and Jerk chicken with half rice and half wedges.

The food arrived promptly and smelled good and we were eager to tuck in.

The nachos might not have looked much in their foil container but they were lovely with a tasty topping of salsa, jalapeno peppers and sour cream.

The container was deceptively deep, too, and there were a lot more nachos than we initially thought.

Our children were wowed by their wraps – and had liked the way you could stipulate what sauce you wanted and whether you wanted salad or not. Both wraps were amply filled with meat. The Portuguese chicken was beautifully tender and delicately marinated and there were plenty of chunks of it to make for a satisfying wrap. Our son enjoyed his seekh kebab wrap and declared it was just the right level of spice and not too hot for him. Hubby and I shared the blackened Cajun Chicken and the Jerk Chicken between us. The Jerk Chicken had a perfect mixture of spices and was full of flavour while the Cajun chicken was moist and tasty with a chargrilled spicy outer.

The only problem we found was that upon ordering, we were offered the choice of wedges, rice or half and half and had decided to go for the half and half option.

Rice didn’t really go with either of the chicken dishes as they were pretty dry dishes, particularly the Cajun one, and there was little or no sauce for the rice which made it a bit plain to eat.

The potato wedges on the other hand were amazing and, in hindsight, we wished we’d just ordered these to accompany our meal.

On the whole, it made for a satisfying meal and everything tasted of good quality. A great choice when you fancy a takeaway slightly different from the norm.