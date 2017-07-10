Take the leap into ultra running

It used to be that running a marathon earned you bragging rights for life.

Not now. The growing world of ultra running has left the once mighty 26.2 mile feat looking like a stroll in the park.

A growing brigade of endurance junkies are pushing the envelope with longer and more extreme events.

The newest event on the ultra calendar is a new event by Rat Race Adventure sports, the UK’s largest provider of adventure races.

The Ultra Tour of Arran two-day off-road running extravaganza will see hundreds of athletes descend on the island of Arran to scramble up peaks and race through forests, racking up 100km in 48 hours.

It takes place on April 14 and 15, 2018.

Day one of the fully way marked route will take participants through the villages of Brodick, Lamlash, and Whiting Bay and feature quiet paths and forest trails.

Day two steps up a gear and it virtually all off-road, taking in some serious mountain sections including North Goat Fell and Goat Fell, the highest point on the island.

Runners can choose from a one or two day option, with each leg covering 50km - around 31 miles a day.

Jim Mee, of Rat Race Adventure Sports, said: “The Ultra Tour is a really achievable step up from a marathon into ultra-running territory. However, they don’t call it ‘Scotland in miniature’ for nothing.

“The event will include some serious mountain running, taking in some incredible scenery and dramatic mountains in the North, and dense forest and coastal paths in the South, all designed to push our runners to their limits.”

A free shuttle bus will take participants from the ferry to the basecamp in Brodick where runners can set up camp.

Each stage will start at 7.30am, with three pit stops and spectator points on the route each day.

On the Saturday night there will be food, drink and entertainment - as well as a bar for the well-earned post-run pint.

Mr Mee added: “Our events are always designed to be spectator friendly and we expect many of our runners will want to come along with their families and make it a truly memorable experience.

“Our campsites are fully-equipped for all age ranges and the basecamp is expected to be a real hub of activity over the weekend, with entertainment and come great food and drink to be had.

“From here, supporters can also follow the progress of racers using GPS trackers.”

To register visit www.ratrace.com