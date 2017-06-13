Students set for great vocations

Vocational students from Leyland’s Runshaw College have been celebrating the end of their studies so far in style.

More than 60 teenagers attended a special lunch at Langdale Road campus.

Vocational students from Runshaw College attended a special lunch at Langdale Road campus to celebrate the end of their studies

The event principally to recognise particularly prestigious university offers, highly competitive degree apprenticeships and outstanding offers within music and the arts.

College bosses described the number of performing arts students going on to prestigious institutions such as the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, LAINE Theatre Arts, Italia Conti and the URDANG Academy in London as ‘truly magnificent’.

A spokesman for the college said: “The range of higher apprenticeships from BNFL, National Grid and BAE Systems to name but a few is again testament to the skills, knowledge and experiences that our students can demonstrate at interview for these very competitive places nationwide.”

He added staff were proud of the many vocational students receiving offers to study a range of academic subjects ranging from veterinary science, architecture, politics and physics, which are usually associated with A-level studies as opposed to the BTEC route.

The spokesman said: “It is fantastic to see so many vocational students heading to the Russell Group of universities, acknowledging the merit and status of vocational education in the 21st century.”

