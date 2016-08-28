REVIEW: A pleasant stay at The Pheasant

The Pheasant, Bassenthwaite and the Lakes Distillery

As a get-away-from-it-all haven in a stunning location, The Pheasant is hard to beat.

The Lakes Distillery.

The 17th Century coaching inn is surrounded by natural beauty on all sides.

Just off the A66 near Keswick and Cockermouth, the Pheasant is situated in a gorgeous woodland location.

Bassenthwaite, the Lake District’s only true lake, is just across the road and the peak of Skiddaw looms overhead.

The hotel has a welcoming and traditional feel with its antique furniture and a cosy panelled bar open to both residents and the public.

While enjoying an ale you can almost feel the presence of the famous huntsman John Peel, a regular at the Pheasant in the 19th century.

Our room was tastefully decorated with important touches such as a powerful shower, ironing board and iron, and flat screen TV for chilling out and watching the Olympics after a tiring day of walking in the Lakes followed by a big meal!

The food at the Pheasant, both in The Fell restaurant and Bistro, was absolutely divine and very filling.

Everything from souffle to shepherd’s pie was cooked to perfection and served with attentiveness by the ultra-professional team of staff.

One of the main attractions to visit nearby is the new Lakes Distillery.

Opened in December 2014, the distillery is a former 1850s farmhouse renovated lovingly into a place where whisky is created using the water from the River Derwent.

The first batches of whisky from the Lakes Distillery will be ready once the three-year maturing process ends in late 2017.

In the meantime you can learn about the process through regular informative on-site tours, and get to taste ‘The One’ – a blended whisky on sale in the distillery souvenir shop, as well as vodka and gin from the same brand.

But the distillery is more than just a draw for whisky conoisseurs.

Its bistro serves an exquisite menu of food and you can also spend time with the alpacas who graze in the splendid grounds.

Located just a short walk from The Pheasant and close to Bassenthwaite sailing club, the Lakes Distillery is well worth a visit.

Just be careful if you visit on the day of a triathlon though (as we did) as you may have to politely dodge a stream of runners on the nearby road!

GREG LAMBERT