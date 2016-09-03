Pantomime star prepares to run for mum’s hospice

A panto star will be hitting the streets to take part in an iconic marathon for charity this month.

Mark Paterson will be among the 57,000 runners in the Great North Run on Sunday, September 11.

Actor Mark, 28, who lives in Buckshaw Village in Chorley, will take to the stage as King Rat in Dick Whittington – opposite Keith Chegwin and Roxanne Pallet – in Bolton’s panto.

He said: “This year will be my fourth year running the Great North Run and the fifth year I’ve run for charity. In the past I’ve been very fortunate not to have to run for a charity for any reason, I’ve never lost anyone or had a direct family member suffer from an illness.

“I was one of those people that fortunately had never really known anyone with cancer. That was until last Autumn when we found out my mum had bowel cancer. It hit us all like a tidal wave.

“My mum had surgery to have the tumor removed and subsequently moved on to chemotherapy which she is still undergoing now. No words can express how hard that time was and still is really, there is nothing worse than seeing someone you love suffering and feeling powerless to help.”

He added: “I decided to run for Rossendale Hospice for two reasons really; firstly they have given ongoing support to my mum throughout her surgery and treatment, offering help and guidance not just for my mum, but for my dad, me and my sisters.

“Secondly, my grandma worked tirelessly as a volunteer for Rossendale Hospice when we were younger and it feels fitting that I should try and raise a bit for a smaller charity that rely on donations.”

If you want to donate visit www.justgiving.com/markpatersongnr or Text MPGR88 £5 to 70070.