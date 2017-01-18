ON YER BIKE - Take on the Ironman (well, a bit of it)

If, like me, you’re feeling a bit lethargic after the festive excesses, then stuff your over-fed frame into your best lycra and head to Rivington to take on (the best part of) the Ironman UK bike course.

Park up at the car park off Horrobin Lane on the banks of Rivington Reservoir and head towards Sheep House Lane, for the toughest climb on the loop. It ramps up sharply before levelling off - but beware there are a number false flats. Towards the top the road bears right into Rivington Road towards Belmont. From there it’s a great, fast down hill to Belmont. At the end of the road turn left onto the A675 through the countryside towards Abbey Village. Don’t forget to take in the great views of the West Pennine Moors.

At the M65 motorway roundabout, it’s left onto the A674 Chorley Road past the Hoghton Arms through Wheelton.

From here we cut the Ironman route short. Turn left onto the B6228 Blackburn Brow towards Chorley. There’s a great view of the Mormon Temple at the top.

Drop down past the Lock and Quay and up the brow over the Leeds Liverpool Canal. At the roundabout carry straight on to Eaves Lane. Keep straight to the end before taking a left onto Cowling Brow towards Rivington.

Follow the road through Limbrick and at the end of Long Lane take Babylon Lane over the M61 onto New Road. Take a left onto Horrobin Lane over Rivington Reservoir back to the start.

RIVINGTON CIRCULAR

START: Rivington Reservoir car park, off Horrobin Lane, Rivington

LENGTH: 19 miles