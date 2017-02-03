ON YER BIKE - Preston Guild Wheel

No compilation of Lancashire cycle routes would be complete without mentioning Preston’s fantastic Guild Wheel.

The 21-mile loop around the city was created as a legacy for the 2012 Preston Guild and it has become one of the area’s most loved attractions ever since.

It officially starts in Preston’s Avenham and Miller parks, and I usually start nearby at the Continental pub, just around the corner.

The sign-posted route takes you alongside the River Ribble, up to Brockholes nature reserve and around the city.

It is pretty flat but the terrain is mixed with the odd ‘bump’, particularly around Bluebell Wood near Brockholes, where there is a short but steep incline.

Most cyclists should be able to manage the full loop though and being largely off road it is perfect for youngsters and families that might not have a lot of experience.

There are loads of great places to stop along the way or if you can’t manage it all in one go, just do it in stages. My favourite bit is from Avenham Park to Brockholes.

The fact that it is sign-posted is helpful for beginners, but beware there are a couple of confusing sections - particularly around Red Scar industrial estate - where you might find yourself losing your way. It should be easy enough to get back on track though.

Speed demons will want to head out early if you don’t like getting held up because it can get busy at weekends.

GuILD WHEEL

START/FINISH: Continental Pub, South Meadow Lane, Preston

LENGTH: 21 miles