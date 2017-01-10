ON YER BIKE: Leg-busting climb worth it for the views

Lancashire is home to some of the best cycle climbs in the country.

And high on that list and has got to be Burnley’s Crown Point where the 1,000ft leg-busting ascent rewards with some fantastic views.

There are a number of ways to approach it but the New Waggoners pub on Manchester Road, Burnley (close to Clowbridge Reservoir) is as good a base as any - and a nice spot for a pint on your return.

From the pub head north towards Burnley town centre. After a mile or so a right turn onto Crown Point Road takes you on to the climb itself.

It’s steep to begin with before a slight dip where you can pick up some speed before climbing left up the long 10% incline to the summit on the moor.

At the top, take in the views at the ‘Singing Ringing Tree’ (pictured), a musical sculpture constructed from pipes of galvanised steel stacked in layers. Pendle Hill dominates the view and on a clear day you can see as far as Ingleborough.

From here there are plenty of options to continue your ride. For a nice 15 mile circular ride, take Crown Point Road to the end and join up with Burnley Road towards Bacup. There you can join the A681 through Waterfoot to the A682 at Rossendale, through Crawshawbooth, back to the start. There are some decent lumps and plenty of moorland scenery.

You’ll be close to Dunnockshaw Millennium Wood and Pennine Bridleway, too, for some great walking and BMX routes. Or just join me for a pint in the pub.

CROWN POINT HILL CLIMB

START: New Waggoners pub, Manchester Road, Burnley BB11 5NS

LENGTH: 15 mile circular