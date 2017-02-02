Reliving memories with favourite childhood TV moments

Allan Blackburn looks at the more cuddly side of the world of antiques...

Last week I talked about taxidermy and this week’s little fella isn’t so far removed from the subject – he is stuffed, after all!

Items like this only come in the centre once in a while. We get inundated with popular collectable toys like Noddy, Snoopy and Mickey Mouse, but Yogi seems to not come around so often.

Well cuddled and in need of some TLC he may be, but he is from the 1960s and is on sale for £9.50.

Yogi Bear appeared in animated cartoons created by Hanna-Barbera Productions.

He made his debut in 1958 as a supporting character in The Huckleberry Hound Show and was so popular that within three years, he had his own show.

The plot of most of Yogi’s cartoons center on his antics in the fictional Jellystone Park, a take off of the famous Yellowstone National Park.

Yogi went everywhere with his little companion Boo-Boo Bear, and together they would often try to steal picnic baskets from campers in the park, much to the displeasure of Park Ranger Smith.

After hundreds of episodes in animated form, Yogi returned to the big screen in a huge block buster movie in 2010. This time Yogi was a computer generated figure, living in a “real world”, so all the old fashioned animation and the cartoon yogi was long gone. This brought Yogi bear into the lives of the children of this generation, whilst their parents could remember the original Yogi from the first time around.

It is this warm nostalgic feeling that most collectors are searching for when seeking out that special piece to add to their collection. Yogi bear is no different.

In the last few years, nostalgia of children’s television programmes has soared with people reliving their memories of their favourite childhood TV moments.

Thousands of pounds have been spent by sentimental 40 and 50 something’s who’ve bought new merchandise from such hit shows as Bagpuss, The Clangers and Sooty as well as reliving all their favourite characters on digitally enhanced and restored episodes on DVD.

Nowadays with such disposable TV programmes being made, we want to hang on to our memories of “The Good Old Days” and buying ornaments, cuddly toys and even ring tones, keeps us close to our heroes from shows like Trumpton and Bedrock!