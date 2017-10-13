Pop-up Fun Palace transforms Lancashire Archive

It was a chance to see Lancashire Archives as never before.

The Bow Lane records centre in Preston threw open its doors to welcome visitors young and old to a special ‘Fun Palaces’ event.

Kenzi Woods, seven, with Sootyu and Sue from the Lancs Adult Learning Memory Box

The day to delight was part of an international celebration of community with activities designed to bring arts and sciences together.

Archivist David Tilsley said around 100 people attended, adding: “It went really well – we had some great activities for people to enjoy.”

The UCLan Confucius Institute also organised activities for the ‘Palace’.