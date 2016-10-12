Pat is PNE’s star of the small screen

PNE v Barnsley, September 22, 2006

Patrick Agyemang netted his third goal in four games to earn Preston North End victory over Barnsley at Deepdale.

It was shown live on Sky Sports on a Friday night and was the last game played with the old Pavilion Stand in use.

A number of past players were invited to the game to mark the occasion – among them Tommy Thompson, Sam Allardyce, John Thomas and Mark Rankine.

Match-winner Agyemang knew little about the goal he scored.

A Simon Whaley cross on the half hour was punched against him by substitute keeper Vito Mannone and bounced into the net.

Teenager Mannone was only on the pitch because first choice Nick Colgan was sent off after just seven minutes for handling outside his box.

Referee Richard Beeby gave Colgan his marching orders after he dashed from his area to intercept Agyemang as he raced through on to a defence-splitting pass from David Nugent.

Preston had the bulk of the chances in the first half, with Whaley going close five minutes before the break with a rasping shot from the right which crashed against the woodwork.

Nugent, back in the starting line-up as manager Paul Simpson gambled on his scoring record in live TV games, also saw a 25-yard effort whistle inches wide.

Despite their numerical advantage for 83 minutes North End were unable to add to Agyemang’s lead.

Barnsley mounted a late charge to try and snatch and equaliser, but the Preston defence held firm.

North End boss Simpson said: “It was very frustrating.

“Barnsley made it very difficult for us despite having their keeper sent off.

“It was not a great performance. We were slow in possession and just did not move the ball quickly enough.

“We did not make it easy for ourselves.

“ But we have to realise that it is another win and one that puts us third in the table.”

Barnsley manager Andy Ritchie said: “I think we deserved something from the game.

“ The lads were magnificent to turn out a display like that.

“We showed grit and determination and we will have no problems if we continue to play like that.

“We were the better side in the second half. We regrouped after the sending off and we deserved something.”

Preston: Nash, Alexander, Chilvers, St. Ledger, Hill, Whaley (McCormack 89), Sedgwick, McKenna, Pugh (Lewis Neal 79), Agyemang (Dichio 45), Nugent. Subs (not used): Lonergan, Wilson.

Barnsley: Colgan, Austin (Wright 74), Kay, Hassell (Williams 84), Heckingbottom, Devaney, Howard, Togwell, McIndoe, Hayes, Richards (Mannone 9). Subs (not used): Healy, Atkinson.