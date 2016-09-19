Memory match - Sheffield Wednesday vs PNE

Sheffield Wednesday 1, PNE 3 - February 3, 2007

Preston North End bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in February 2007.

The Lilywhites fell behind in the fourth minute to a Deon Burton 20-yard shot.

Brett Ormerod restored parity within two minutes, then a double from David Nugent saw them secure the three points.

Nugent’s goals came in the first game after the close of the transfer window, one in which they had turned down a £6m offer from Sheffield United.

Preston had ventured to South Yorkshire having seen a four-game winning run end with a 1-0 defeat at Colchester.

This was the perfect way to bounce back, although they got an early jolt when the Owls went in front.

Burton got possession just outside the box and picked his spot with a low left-foot shot past Andrew Lonergan.

Within two minutes, the visitors were level, front man Ormerod getting on the end of a Chris Sedgwick cross to head home from close range.

A fine Lonergan save from Marcus Tudgay’s header kept North End on level pegging.

Nugent struck the first of his goals just before half-time.

He burst forward from the left channel and found the net with a shot which Wednesday goalkeeper Mark Crossley might have done better with.

The striker’s second goal came 10 minutes into the second period.

Ormerod was the supplier, Nugent using his hip to knock the ball over the line from six yards as the home defence scrambled to try and clear.

PNE boss of the time, Paul Simpson, said: “It was a very professional win.

“It wasn’t a good start but we got ourselves into a position at half-time where we could knock the stuffing out of them.

“We are not kidding ourselves – we have beaten Wednesday without really playing well but we are at that stage in the season where we have to grind out results.”

Simpson, understandably, had been delighted to keep hold of Nugent during the transfer window.

He said: “We are at a point now that the speculation counts for nothing and we have him for the rest of the season.

“We were worried all the talk might have affected him and it has, but in a positive way.”

Nugent’s brace took him on to 13 goals for the season.

He said: “The gaffer and the chairman didn’t want to sell me and I’m happy with that.

“I’m scoring goals and, if we can keep the results up, hopefully we’ll be playing in the Premiership next season.

“ If we don’t, I might have to think about my career but I’d rather be there with Preston.

“I’m going to have to look at scoring more than 20.

“ We have a massive chance of going up, hopefully I can keep scoring and be there at the end to make the difference.”

North End: Lonergan, Alexander, Chilvers, Wilson, Hill, Sedgwick, McKenna, Pugh, Ormerod, Ricketts (Whaley 71), Nugent. Subs (not used): Agyemang, St Ledger, Lewis, Neal, Henderson.

Referee: Steve Tanner (Somerset)