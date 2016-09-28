Memory Match – PNE v Sunderland, January 6, 2007

Preston North End completed a third victory against Sunderland in less than three months.

This win in the third round of the FA Cup on January 6, 2007, came after North End had done the double over Roy Keane’s side.

They had beaten the Black Cats 4-1 at Deepdale and then won the return fixture at the Stadium of Light 1-0.

That win on Wearside had come just a week before this meeting in the FA Cup.

The highlights from this Deepdale meeting were squashed into six minutes in the first half.

Brett Ormerod hit what proved to be the winner in the 31st minute, then Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller was sent-off in the 37th.

Sunderland started the game well and had early sights of the Preston goal.

Stephen Elliott’s shot flew wide of the target, an effort from Miller then gathered safely by PNE keeper Carlo Nash.

The game had just ticked beyond the half-hour mark when North End went in front, showing Sunderland how to be ruthless when a chance presented itself.

Full-back Callum Davidson threaded a through ball down the left channel, Ormerod springing the offside trap to meet it.

Sunderland goalkeeper Darren Ward raced to the edge of the box, Ormerod calmly taking the ball round him and steering a shot past Johnny Evans who had got back to cover on the line.

The visitors went down to 10 men soon after, Miller getting his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Having already been shown a yellow card for a foul on Ormerod, Miller dragged back David Nugent as he shaped to shoot in the box.

Referee Iain Williamson was left with no choice but to produce a second yellow and then the red card.

Preston were able to get on top of the game with the extra man and rarely looked like being pegged back.

Nugent had a couple of chances to stretch the lead in the second half.

Some late pressure from Sunderland almost produced an equaliser though.

In the 87th minute during a penalty-box scramble, Elliott managed to lay the ball off to David Connolly whose shot from 12 yards from superbly blocked by Liam Chilvers.

North End manager Paul Simpson was pleased to see his side progress to the next round of the cup.

“Sunderland pushed us all the way,” said Simpson.

“They probably feel they should have got at least a draw.

“But they have improved with each game we have played against them and Roy is assembling a squad that will be the envy of every other club in the Championship.”

Black Cats manager Keane said : “I was disappointed. It was very similar to when we played them in the League last week.

“We deserved something out of the game but it wasn’t to be. I thought the players were outstanding.”

PNE: Nash, Alexander, Chilvers, Wilson, Davidson, Sedgwick (Neal 72), Pugh, McKenna, Hill (Whaley 56), Nugent, Ormerod (Anyinsah 79). Subs (not used): McGrail, Lonergan.