LOOKING BACK

LEP reader Wilf Riley shares this photo, courtesy of Margaret and Jack Worden Jnr, of Jack’s dad, also called Jack, playing with Lostock Hall Football Club in the 1940s.

Wilf tells us: “The building in the background is The Anchor Pub, at which the teams changed by access to a ‘barn’, at the rear of the pub. Both teams climbed an unsteady ladder, to change into their playing kits. Changing accommodation and showers were not installed on the Lostock Recreation Playing Field, until the mid-1970s.” Wilf appeals for any family members to get in touch with him by emailing wilf.riley@gmx.com