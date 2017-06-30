Lottery fever: Someone from Yorkshire could win £123 million tonight

America’s Mega Millions jackpot is now available in the UK

Ever dreamed about winning one of those crazy American lotteries with jackpots longer than mobile phone numbers? Well, now you have your chance.

Multilotto.co.uk is new, and offers a way to try your luck at winning huge foreign lottery jackpots from the comfort of your own home. Customers have the chance to bet on the outcome of lotteries from around the world to win all the same prizes – including the jackpot.

At the moment, all eyes are on America’s Mega Millions, because tonight’s draw is for an eye-watering £123million. You can take a crack at tonight's Mega Millions jackpot here.

Multilotto also offer the the chance to win several more of the world’s most attractive jackpots, including the biggest – America’s Powerball. So, which one will you choose?

Powerball

Powerball is the world’s biggest lottery. The American giant created a record-breaking $1.5billion (€1.3bn) jackpot in January 2016 and has created several other jackpots in excess of $500,000,000.

Factfile

Country: United States

Days played: Wednesday and Saturday nights in Florida

How it works: Pick five numbers from one 69 and another bonus number (Powerball) from one to 26.

Multilotto price: £3.50

Average jackpot: €100m+

Biggest jackpot ever: A world record £1.1bn in January 2016

Have a crack at the next Powerball jackpot, announced in the small hours of Sunday morning here.

Mega Millions

It’s officially the world’s second biggest lottery, but tonight’s jackpot is the biggest offer anywhere on the planet.

Mega Millions is responsible for the second and third biggest jackpots of all time. The second biggest was a whopping $656 million in 2012, split between three winning tickets from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland. The third weighed in at hefty €648 million, with the bounty eventually divided between two lucky winners from California and Georgia.

Factfile

Country: United States

Days played: Tuesday and Friday nights.

How it works: Pick five numbers from one to 75 and another bonus number from one to 15.

Multilotto price: €2.50

Average jackpot: €100m+

Biggest jackpot ever: £656m in 2012 – second biggest of all time.

Fancy your chances?

Multilotto is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, which guarantees you’ll get paid every single penny of your win if you’re lucky enough get one.

Mulitlotto.co.uk promotes responsible gambling. Over 18s only. Multilotto.co.uk is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Help and support to deal with gambling related issues is available at www.begambleaware.org

