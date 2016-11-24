Local produce showcased for Lancashire Day lunch

Morecambe Bay shrimps, salt marsh lamb from Cockerham and gourmet coffee from Atkinson’s of Lancaster were all showcased at a special lunch in London.

Top Lancashire chefs prepared a five course feast for top food writers, critics and industry insiders at Covent Garden for the Lancashire Day lunch featuring a wealth of products from Lancashire producers.

The event, supported by Lancashire County Council and official travel partner Virgin Trains, was part of the county’s Lancashire Day celebrations that will culminate on Lancashire Day, November 27.