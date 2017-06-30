Lancashire’s shot at a slice of the £123m American dream

Someone from Lancashire could win £123 million this weekend?

Across the USA all eyes will be on tonight’s Mega Millions draw as players from across the nation hope and dream about winning the $158m (£123m) jackpot. And Lancashire residents can now take a slice of the action.

You could bet on the Mega Millions lifestyle

Multilotto.co.uk has arrived in the UK after being granted a license by the UK Gambling Commission. It means players from across Lancashire have the same the chance to bet on the world’s biggest lotteries to win the same prizes.

The world’s biggest jackpots

While tonight’s Mega Millions offers the biggest jackpot currently available anywhere in the world, US rival Powerball is in fact the world’s largest lottery and is responsible for creating the biggest jackpot of all time – an eye-watering £1.1bn in January 2016.

So are you team Mega Millions or team Powerballl? We’ll help you decide.

Mega Millions

The lowdown

Where: United States

When: Tuesday and Friday nights

Lucky numbers: Pick five numbers from one to 75 and another bonus number from one to 15.

Multilotto price: £2.50

Average jackpot: In excess of £100m

Biggest jackpot ever: £656m in 2012 – second biggest of all time.

Powerball

The lowdown

Where: United States

When: Wednesday and Saturday nights in Florida

Lucky numbers: Pick five numbers from one to 69 and another bonus number (Powerball) from one to 26.

Multilotto price: £3.50

Average jackpot: In excess of £100m

Biggest jackpot ever: A world record £1.1bn in January 2016

Don’t forget, you can get your chance to win tonight’s Mega Millions here.



Mulitlotto.co.uk promotes responsible gambling. Over 18s only. Multilotto.co.uk is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Help and support to deal with gambling related issues is available at begambleaware.org