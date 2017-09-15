Search

The 6 bargain booze deals you need to know about

It's the weekend
Time for a weekend slurp.

Cooler days and darker nights often make us crave a tipple come the end of a long day.

Marks and Spencer Louis Vertay Brut

To avoid damaging your bank balance, stock up on the bargains currently available from our favourite supermarkets and head home to a warming drop of happiness.

1. Host your own Oktoberfest with uber-cheap beer

Lidl has launched five new German drinks ahead of the Oktoberfest celebrations. You might want to leave the 59p shandy in the beer aisle, but 99p for a wheat beer? Yes please.

2. Stock up on Aldi's Prosecco

Lidl Wheat Beer

Everyone's talking about Aldi's enormous new bottle of DOCG Prosecco - available in stores from November 14. Three litres of bubbly stuff (that's a jeroboam for those who like to sound fancy) should keep the party going, as it's the equivalent of six regular-sized bottles, for £39.99. That's New Year's Eve sorted.

3. Snap up a bargain pinot grigio

Fancy a five-star pinot for just over a fiver? Of course you do. La Veduta Pinot Grigio DOC is beautifully rounded with notes of apple and pear, and is available for £5.99 (reduced from £8.99) from Waitrose, until October 3.

4. Multibuy your beers at Asda

Aldi Prosecco Jeroboam

Asda have ramped up their beer offerings of late and you can now find a host of craft ales, lagers and ciders in their alcohol aisles. Even better, loads of them are on offer, so you can buy four bottles for £6. Cheers to that.

5. Glug a red with 1/3 off

So many decent bottles of red seem to cost a tenner now. But this San Antolin Reserva has had its price slashed to £6.66 at Waitrose, which means you can buy two.

6. Celebrate with half-price bubbles

You can always count on M&S for quality booze offerings, so their half-price Louis Vertay Brut (£34 reduced to £17 until October 2) is not to be missed. But if you do, you can snap up the Abel Charlot Brut (£34 reduced to £17) from October 3-30, instead.