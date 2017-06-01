Takeaway review: Tiger Tiger, Preston

It’s one of life’s small mysteries.

Why do curry houses always give you a little pot of salad with your takeaway?

Does anyone actually eat it with their Balti? And would we nevertheless feel a bit cheated if we didn’t get one as standard?

I was a first-time customer to Tiger Tiger, having chanced across it online and put in an order via JustEat.

The only gripe was that it forced me to add either boiled rice or chips to each of our two curries, and we’re usually happy to share a rice between us.

I later saw the takeaway has a section on its own website where you can order from their directly, a sensible move as it saves JustEat taking a cut of small businesses’ profits.

The food arrived promptly five minutes ahead of the requested time (and yes there was a small box of salad in there!) and the lady who brought it to my door was very friendly and chatty.

Unfortunately some of the curry sauce had leaked out into the plastic bag so it was a bit of a messy affair getting it on the plates.

We shared a paneer starter which came nestled in some flatbread. While the oiliness meant the bread had gone a little soggy, I enjoyed the spicy paneer and mopped up the sauces with the bread. It was a nice change from our usual bhajis which can be a bit heavy to start.

Onto mains. I’d ordered an old favourite, chicken bhuna for me and chicken jalfrezi for my partner, one of his usual choices.

The bhuna followed the standard rule of curries by tasting more flavoursome the next day when I tucked into leftovers.

There was plenty of chicken but it was light on tomatoes and I was unsure about the inclusion of finely-shredded spinach which it made it more like aloo ghobi in its dominant flavour.

Ben’s jalfrezi was a vibrant splash of deep red on the plate and had plenty of kick, just how he likes it, with tiny whole chillis adding a pleasant fire.

And the rice was well-cooked and light, though it would have been good to have had a choice beyond just boiled rice.

It came to £19 with three poppadoms and a couple of chutney pots thrown in.

And I never did get round to eating that mystery tub of free salad…