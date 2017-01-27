TAKEAWAY REVIEW: Curry Palace Indian, 8 Back Grimshaw Street, Preston PR1 3DD TEL: 01772 828482

When you experience a total eclipse of the plate with a ginormous naan bread, you know you’re on to a good thing.

Being short-changed on the naan bread front earns a restaurant or takeaway a black mark in my book. Naans should be fresh, fluffy, authentic, tasty, cooked in a tandoor and of a generous size.

Curry House. One of the curries

A definite no-no is being fobbed off with a pitta bread.

There was no naan bread nonsense from Curry Palace which we discovered on the Just Eat takeaway site.

The menu features a large variety of curries as well as pizzas, burgers, fried chicken and kids meals.

We decided to order the meal for four at £28.99 as the takeaway was running a 20 per cent off offer on orders of £28 or more meaning even with a 50p card fee, our family meal only cost £24.39.

The banquet consisted of six poppadoms and dips; four curries with a choice of chicken, lamb or vegetable; bizarrely three samosas for four people; four onion bhajis; two pilau rice, the two humungous naan breads and four cans of Diet Coke. A pretty good haul for the money.

For our curries, we decided to go on a chicken theme to make it easier to share.

Our four curries were chicken korma, chicken dopiaza, chicken bhuna and the simply named chicken curry.

It was gratifying to discover all four curries were very different and each of the dishes were packed with exotic spices and plenty of flavour.

Often, cheaper curries tend to either be far too bland or have the spice ramped right up to detract from the lack of actual flavour but there was no such worry here.

Each curry was delicious and contained a generous amount of tender and tasty chicken.

The korma was creamy, sweet and delicately flavoured while the other three curries had their own distinct flavours with the curry and bhuna having a pleasant, fiery kick. The accompanying pilau rice was a rather alarming shade of vibrant, almost fluorescent, orange but tasted fine.

I don’t usually like onion bhajis but these huge beauties were crisp and gorgeous. The meat samosas were lovely too but we still can’t understand why there weren’t four in a meal for four.

The portion sizes were so large, we had a second curry meal the day after.

A successful takeaway from which we’ll be ordering again - even if only for the massive naan breads.

SCORE: 8 out of 10