Search begins for Curry House of the Year

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10. Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year.

To vote, post us the coupon in today's paper stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

LP008 - Hamadan, Inglewhite Road, Longridge

LP010 - King Karai, Watery Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston

LP 011 The Silk Route, West Strand, Preston

LP012 Shampan Restaurant, Pope Lane, Penwortham

LP014 Barton Bangla , Brasserie, Garstang Road, Barton

LP015 Sylhet Bangla Restaurant, Liverpool Road, Hutton

LP019 Blue Elephant, Dawbers Lane, Euxton, Chorley

LP020 Shahzaad Tandoori Restaurant, Friargate, Preston

LP027 Tuk Tuk, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

LP029 Touch of Spice, Garstang Road, Broughton