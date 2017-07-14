RECIPE: Tom Yam Sea Bass

Barry Farley, head banqueting chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, in Mellor, shares his recipe for the perfect Thai-style light summer dish – Tom Yam seabass.

For more details about Stanley House, visit: www.stanleyhouse.co.uk

TOM YAM SEABASS

Makes 4

INGREDIENTS

4 x 6oz fillets of seabass (pin boned, trimmed and de-scaled)

Sesame oil

10g fresh coriander leaf

10g finely chopped ginger

80g sugar snap peas

80g pak choi

80g fine green beans

80g Chinese leaf

80g tender stem broccoli

80g carrot

40g spring onions

4tblsp good quality Tom Yam paste

Water to mix

40g leeks – cut very finely

METHOD

1. Cut all vegetables into matchstick size sticks except broccoli which can be cut up to leave flower head on

2. Mix the Tom Yam Paste with water and cook to a sauce like consistency

3. Coat the leeks in a little flour and deep fry in oil at approximately 120 degrees until crispy but still green

4. Reserve for presentation

5. Place the bass onto a piece of greaseproof paper and then onto a piece of tinfoil

6. Sprinkle the bass with a little sesame oil, a little of the ginger, some of the coriander and a tablespoon of water and season

7. Wrap the bass up and crimp the edges of the foil to make a parcel and place into a pre heated oven at 160 degrees for approximately 8 to 10 minutes

8. Meanwhile, in a large frying pan or wok, fry the vegetables in sesame oil with the remaining ginger and coriander and cook until “al-dente”

9. Add the Tom Yam sauce and bring to the boil quickly

TO FINISH

1. Place the vegetable mix into the bottom of a bowl or plate

2. Top with the seabass fillets

3. Place the leeks on top of the bass