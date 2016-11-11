RECIPE: Cajun fish tacos, red slaw, pinto beans and yoghurt

Lee Connor is a sous chef within Ribby Hall Village’s business and banqueting department catering for weddings, conferences and events as well as being a Wellness Ambassador for the company.

Lee has worked as a sous chef for more than three-and-a-half years under the leadership of head chef Chris Parsons.

With more than 17 years’ experience, Lee has a passion for alternative healthy menus and has come up with a number of healthy recipes for Lancashire Evening Post readers to enjoy as part of a balanced diet.

Lee’s recipes are not strictly aimed at weight loss programmes or free from diets.

They are alternatives that prove fun to prepare and also devour.

Originally from Blackpool Lee is married to Elizabeth, a trainee financial advisor and lives in Catforth, Preston.

They have two children aged seven and nine years; two dogs and a rescue cat.

Lee has previously worked as a chef at dining establishments including Twelve Restaurant in Thornton, Booth’s Artisan Cafe in Preston and Jack’s Bistro in St Annes.

Lee’s passion for food was probably sparked by his love for travel which provided him with plenty of experience to try many different dishes from around the world in his younger and formative years.

INGREDIENTS

8 soft corn tortillas

200g natural low fat thick Greek yoghurt

For the fish filling:

4 skinless fillets of fish, such as hake, haddock or salmon

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely grated

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

For the red slaw:

Half a red cabbage, root removed, quartered and finely sliced

2 red onions, peeled and finely sliced

400g jar of roasted red peppers, drained and roughly sliced

2 large carrots, peeled and grated

Juice of 1 lemon

Extra virgin olive oil

30g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

For the pinto beans:

500g / 1lb 2oz dried black beans or pinto beans

1.2 litres / 2 pints water

2 tbsp olive oil

Knob of butter

1 medium onion, chopped

250g / 9oz smoked streaky bacon, finely chopped

Method

Soak the beans overnight, covered in plenty of cold water.

Bring the beans to the boil in 1.2 litres/2 pints of fresh water and boil until tender.

Reserve the cooking water.

In a large frying pan, heat the oil and butter and sweat the onion until softened.

Fry the bacon with onions until cooked.

Mash the beans as fine as you like, then mix them with the bacon and onion mixture.

Add some of the reserved cooking water to the beans to give you the same consistency as thick double cream. Allow to cool.

Cut the fish fillets in half lengthways, so you have long fingers and arrange in a shallow roasting tin.

Mix the fish together with the Cajun seasoning and a little salt.

Mix the garlic and the oil in a small bowl. Drizzle the fish with the garlicky oil and roast in the oven for eight to 10 minutes depending on the thickness of your fillets.

Check to see if the fish is cooked through (though only just) before taking out of the oven.

For the red slaw, combine the red cabbage, red onion, carrot and red pepper in a large mixing bowl, coat with a good glug of olive oil and lemon juice, adjust the seasoning and finish with fresh coriander.

For best results, warm the tortillas in a hot dry pan or char grill on a griddle pan.

Build the tacos with layers of fish, beans and slaw and finish with a spoonful of thick yoghurt, fresh lemon juice and some sprigs of coriander.