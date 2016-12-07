New Indian restaurant planned for busy Preston road

A new Indian restaurant is planned for one of Preston’s busiest arterial roads.

An application has been submitted to the city council for a change of use for 47-49 New Hall Lane from an insurance brokers business to an eatery.

Applicant Khalid Mahmood from Stockport wants to turn the building into a restaurant serving diners over two floors and including a “mocktail” bar and a function room.

In a planning statement to the council Mr Mahmood says the premises have been empty since the previous occupants, Premier Insurance Brokers, left.

The application shows plans for a restaurant seating around 30 on the ground floor and more than 40 on the first floor.

It is anticipated the restaurant could give employment for between eight and 14 people locally.

Its opening hours are intended to be 6pm to 11pm seven days a week.

The building is at the corner of Plevna Road and next to the Centenary Mill apartments complex.