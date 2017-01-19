New coffee shop in Preston is taking shape

Work is well under way on a new coffee shop due to open in Fulwood, Preston.

The former HSBC bank in Garstang Road is in the process of being converted into a Costa, after it was given planning permission last year.

An extension to the building, along with external seating, was also allowed by Preston Council, along with approval for signs on the side of the building.

Work is continuing on the building on the corner of Garstang Road and Sharoe Green Lane, but bosses at Costa did not respond to inquiries about a proposed opening date for the cafe. It is set to be open between 6.30am and 9pm.

Neighbours had raised objections to the proposals at the time of the application, with fears over increased traffic at the junction, parking issues and a possible impact on nearby businesses.

Letters were also received by the council in support of the conversion, because it brought an empty building back into use and created jobs.