FOOD REVIEW: Go Greek, Layton

Sadly, an all-inclusive Mediterranean family holiday to the Greek island of Crete doesn’t always guarantee you a plentiful buffet of traditional cuisine, or in our case, any Greek cuisine.

In our hunt for some late summer sun, many of the local eateries had closed for the season and my family and I were left with little choice, along with a feeling we had somewhat missed out.

Go Greek, 17 Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7BJ - Ice cream

Fortunately for us, in the unlikely setting of Layton is a little piece of Greece.

Go Greek is situated in the heart of Layton’s shops, not far from Layton Institute, which we soon discovered is not an ideal area for parking.

The restaurant stands out from the surrounding shops only due to its outdoor seating, which we felt showed a little too much faith in the great British weather during the middle of November.

Without the seating you could easily walk past this unassuming building mistaking it for just another shop or takeaway, however, the contemporary Greek environment inside instantly had us forgetting the cold dark street outside.

Go Greek, 17 Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7BJ - Swordfish

Ceramic and real wood feature heavily in the interior, creating a feel somewhere between a traditional Greek taverna and a bistro.

Paintings featuring Greek landscapes flanked by colourful window shutters were scattered throughout, adding to the overall feel.

Zorba the Greek filled the air while we ordered our food and drinks, which is roughly where my Greek musical knowledge starts and finishes.

To start, prawn cocktail (£5.95) for my daughter, Manitaria Skorthata (garlic mushrooms £5.50) for my wife and a tangy houmus with warm pitta bread (£4.25) for me, oh, and a Mythos beer, you’ve got to have a beer while you’re on ‘holiday.’

Go Greek, 17 Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7BJ - Souflaki

For main, two souflaki chicken pittas (a Greek-style kebab of marinated chicken or pork, £11.95) were ordered for the ladies, leaving me to push the boat out as usual with the Xifia Bourdeto (swordfish in a tomato, onion and chilli sauce, £18.95) which had caught my eye earlier.

While my daughter and wife were underwhelmed by their rather bland souflakis, I thoroughly enjoyed the swordfish, which was as meaty and tender with a tremendous kick from the tomato and chilli sauce.

Us adults were too full to fit in dessert, so I ordered another ‘holiday’ beer and the bill while my daughter finished her ice cream.

The final bill came to a reasonable £65.50.

Go Greek, 17 Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7BJ - Mythos beer

While my wife and daughter still enjoyed the meal they did leave a little disappointed, however, I felt that being that little more adventurous did make all the difference and would certainly visit Go Greek again.