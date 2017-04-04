Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: All the four star rated businesses in South Ribble

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the businesses rated four star in the food hygiene ratings by South Ribble Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Friday, March 31.

Four stars

Anchor Inn, Pub/bar/nightclub, Anchor Inn 43 Croston Road Lostock Hall Lancashire, PR5 5LA, 4

Andreas Fish Chip Shop, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 89 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0QB, 4

Black Horse, Pub/bar/nightclub, Black Horse Hotel Gregson Lane Hoghton Preston Lancashire, PR5 0ED, 4

Booths Supermarkets, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Booths Supermarkets Liverpool Road Longton Preston, PR4 5AU, 4

Broadfield Arms, Pub/bar/nightclub, Broadfield Arms Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1XH, 4

Carr Manor Nursery School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Carr Manor Nursery School St Patricks Place Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4HN, 4

Charcoal Grill, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 17 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NH, 4

Clarkes Butty Bar, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 10 Hawksbury Drive Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9EJ, 4

Costcutter, Retailers - other, 65 School Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 2TU, 4

Cuerden Grange Nursing Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Cuerden Grange Nursing Home 414 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6JN, 4

Dee’s Lunchbox, Mobile caterer, 0 Cuerden Way Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 4

Della’s Deli, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Clydesdale Place Moss Side Industrial Estate Leyland Lancashire, , 4

Diyab Spice, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 253 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6LE, 4

Evans Vanodine International PLC, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 142 Walton Summit Centre Brierley Road Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 8AH, 4

Expedier Catering Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Auctioneer Cafe Walton Summit Centre Reedfield Place Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 8AA, 4

Farington Lodge Hotel, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, Farington Lodge Stanifield Lane Farington Preston, PR25 4QR, 4

Fleece Inn, Pub/bar/nightclub, The Fleece Inn 39 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston, PR1 9XD, 4

Food2go, Retailers - other, 3 Alder Drive Hoghton Preston Lancashire, PR5 0AD, 4

Foxholes Restaurant, School/college/university, Foxholes Restaurant Langdale Road Leyland Preston, PR25 3DQ, 4

Fullfilled, Takeaway/sandwich shop, FullFilled 21 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NP, 4

Giulio’s, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 111 Towngate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2LQ, 4

Godwin’s Fish And Chips, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 89 Pope Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9BA, 4

Golden Hill Chinese Take-Away, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 13 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 3NP, 4

Golden Star, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 336 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1UQ, 4

Grundy’s Quality Fish + Chips, Mobile caterer, 0 Cocker Road Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 4

Haydocks Butchers, Retailers - other, 66 Stanifield Lane Farington Preston, PR25 4GA, 4

Jah Jireh Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 7 Beechfield Court Leyland Preston, PR25 3SA, 4

Kitty Chef, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Ranglet Road Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 4

Lakeside Coffee House, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Charnock Farm Garden Centre Wigan Road Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 5DA, 4

Langs Of Longton, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Dining Room 9 Bridge Court Little Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JT, 4

LCCS At Little Hoole CP School, School/college/university, Little Hoole County Primary School Dob Lane Walmer Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR4 5QL, 4

LCCS At Lostock Hall Cp School, School/college/university, Lostock Hall Cp School Linden Drive Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5AS, 4

LCCS At St. Aidans School, School/college/university, St Aidans School Larch Grove Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6GX, 4

LCCS At St. Andrews C Of E Infant School, School/college/university, St Andrews Church Of England Infant School Woodlea Road Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1JL, 4

LCCS At St. Marys and St. Benedicts RC Primary School, School/college/university, St Marys And St Benedicts R C Primary School Brownedge Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6TA, 4

LCCS At St. Marys Primary School, School/college/university, St Marys Primary School Haig Avenue Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2QA, 4

LCCS At St.Oswalds R.C. School, School/college/university, St Oswalds Roman Catholic School Chapel Lane Longton Lancashire, PR4 5FB, 4

LCCS At Walton-Le-Dale High School, School/college/university, Walton-Le-Dale County Secondary School Brindle Road Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6RN, 4

Lostock Lodge Residential Care Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Lostock Lodge Residential Care Home 34 Wateringpool Lane Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5AP, 4

Marke’s Ices, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Western Drive Leyland Lancashire, , 4

Marylands Private Nursery School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Dardsley Brownedge Road Lostock Hall Lancashire, PR5 5AL, 4

Meat @ The Factory, Retailers - other, Champ Chicken Co Ltd Liverpool Road Walmer Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR4 5HY, 4

Melrose Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 50 Moss Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 4SH, 4

Mezzo Restaurant Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Quattros Too Ltd Preston New Road Samlesbury Lancashire, PR5 0UP, 4

Millennium Catering, Mobile caterer, 0 Seedlee Road Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 4

Mr Softee - Park Kiosk, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Catering Pavilion Worden Park Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1DJ, 4

New Hall Tavern, Pub/bar/nightclub, New Hall Tavern Cuerdale Lane Samlesbury Lancashire, PR5 0XA, 4

Nuffield Gym, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Virgin Active Unit 12 The Capitol Centre Capitol Way Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AW, 4

Old Oak, Pub/bar/nightclub, Old Oak Inn 143 Hoghton Lane Hoghton Preston Lancashire, PR5 0JE, 4

Penwortham Grange and Lodge, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Penwortham Grange Martinfield Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9HL, 4

Peppers Grill, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 91 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1XB, 4

Pinocchio’s Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Pinocchios Restaurant 34 Chorley Road Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4JA, 4

Ristorante Salvatore, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 61 - 63 Liverpool Road Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 9XD, 4

Robinsons Farm Ice Cream, Mobile caterer, EH (Out Of Borough Addresses) Civic Centre West Paddock Leyland Lancashire, , 4

Roccoco, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 41 - 45 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NH, 4

School Lane Chippy, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 54 School Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QE, 4

Seven Stars, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 360 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1TB, 4

Slice Of Sicily, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 7 Priory Lane Penwortham Preston, PR1 0AR, 4

Small World Private Day Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 2 Liege Road Leyland Preston, PR25 2ES, 4

Snack Van, Mobile caterer, 0 Brierley Road Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Lancashire P, PR5 8AL, 4

St. Catherines Hospice, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, St. Catherines Hospice Lostock Lane Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5XU, 4

Subway, Other catering premises, 56 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0DQ, 4

Sunshine Nursery, School/college/university, Rear 119 Liverpool Road Longton Preston, PR4 5AA, 4

Sylhet Bangla, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 88 Liverpool Road Hutton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5SL, 4

The Anchor Inn, Pub/bar/nightclub, Anchor Inn 88 Liverpool Road Hutton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5SL, 4

The Big Fish, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 153B Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5AB, 4

The Bobbin Mill, Pub/bar/nightclub, The Bobbin Mill 2 Eaton Avenue Buckshaw Village Chorley Lancashire, PR7 7NA, 4

The Gables, Pub/bar/nightclub, The Gables 2 Hough Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2SD, 4

The Little Chippy, Mobile caterer, 0 Centurion Way Farington Lancashire P, PR26 6TT, 4

The Old Leyland Gates, Pub/bar/nightclub, The Old Leyland Gates Golden Hill Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 3PG, 4

The Pump and Truncheon, Pub/bar/nightclub, Last Orders Inn 193 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6LB, 4

The Radohny, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 2 Hope Terrace Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RU, 4

The Titash Tandoori, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 316 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EH, 4

The Upper Crust Craft Bakery, Manufacturers/packers, 26 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston, PR1 0DQ, 4

The Viceroy, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 3 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 3NP, 4

The Yew Tree, Pub/bar/nightclub, 100 Victoria Road, PR5 4AU, 4

Thoroughgoods, Retailers - other, 101 Liverpool Road Hutton Lancashire, PR4 5SN, 4

Thoroughgoods Select, Retailers - other, 39 Leyland Road Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 9QH, 4

TOCS, School/college/university, St Leonards Church Of England Primary School Walton Green Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4JL, 4

Townley House Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 60 Wateringpool Lane Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5UA, 4

Walmer Bridge Supper Bar, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 69 Liverpool Old Road Walmer Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR4 5QE, 4

Walton Fox (vintage Inns), Pub/bar/nightclub, Walton Fox South Rings Business Park Craven Drive Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6BZ, 4

Withy Arms, Pub/bar/nightclub, 122 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QP, 4

Youngs, Mobile caterer, 23 Coote Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5JD, 4