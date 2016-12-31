Big interview: It’s time to embrace the British buffet again. Gizzi Erskine talks to Keeley Bolger

Gizzi Erskine is on a mission to make festive feasting easier for everyone.

Fed up with fiddly foodstuff like Hors d’oeuvres and aperitifs, she thinks simplicity is the key to entertaining at home.

“I swear, if I go to one more dinner party where it’s canapes and amuse bouches...” says the 37-year-old chef, breaking into an exasperated laugh. “No chefs eat like that at home, so why make it?

“Those things are made for restaurants. That’s the exciting thing about going to restaurants, so if you’re making that, you’re just showing off!”

Her solution is the humble buffet. But before you start threading cubes of pineapple and cheese onto toothpicks, Erskine has something more upmarket in mind.

And in her latest cookery book, Season’s Eatings, a celebration of food for occasions from Halloween to New Year’s Eve, she outlines her plan.

“One of the things I’ve really tried to bring back in this book is the buffet,” she says. “We used to do it so well in the UK, but now we’ve stopped making it a thing, because we’ve all got a bit posh and think a buffet isn’t. Well it is, and it can be! It’s still impressive.

“If someone wants to contribute, you can make space for the things they’ve brought along. It’s so much cheaper and so much less work. You might make a big ham and then loads of salads, a cheeseboard, some charcuterie. It’s easy, and it means everyone can focus on eating and the host can get everything done in advance.”

Although Erskine adores the festive period enough to devote an entire book to it, New Year’s Eve leaves her cold.

“I’m turning into an old man - but it’s expensive, you can’t get in anywhere, and you can’t get to the bar,” she says with a sigh, revealing she’ll either be abroad with friends or working when the clocks strike midnight on December 31.

Owning her own restaurant, she says, is “the dream... eventually”.

“The problem is I’m a stickler for detail,” says Erskine, known for her love of vintage Sixties clothes and memorabilia. “I don’t want to just hand over my brand name to a restaurant; I really want to be involved. I want to cook. What people don’t realise is that I am actually a real chef, so I don’t want to just pass over or do development to the recipes.”

So why don’t people know she’s a trained chef?

“I think people just presume I’m a domestic cook because I’m a girl,” she says, noting that her experience in the restaurant industry has been positive.

Here are three lovely recipes from Season’s Eatings to keep guests happy over the festive period...