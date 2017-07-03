Awarding the work of cadets

Across Lancashire there are thousands of cadets, reservists and adult volunteers who dedicate their time to learning new skills and serving their local community.

Their work does not go unnoticed as they were honoured during the annual Lord Lieutenant’s Awards for Lancashire, held at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, in Preston. The presentations were made by the Lord Shuttleworth KCVO, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Lancashire.

During the ceremony, Cadet Warrant Officer David Nickson, 18, from Poulton-le-Fylde, was awarded Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Lancashire, one of the highest honours a cadet can achieve, in recognition of his outstanding service with 177 (Blackpool Airport) Squadron Air Cadets.

Cadet Sergeant Charles Bradbury, 17, of Leyland, was appointed Deputy Lieutenants’ Cadet for his service with Kirkham Grammar School Combined Cadet Force (CCF).

The accolades mean David and Charles will hold their positions from September, and will assist the Lord Lieutenant and Deputy Lieutenants during formal duties, including Royal visits to the area.

As a member of Kirkham Grammar School’s CCF and a Royal Marines Cadet with Preston unit, Charles has captained a team at the 2015 international shooting competition at Bisley, attended two annual camps, and was given accelerated promotion to Cadet Sergeant.

He has also commanded a section representing the North West at a national competition at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines.

He said: “I’m very proud to receive this appointment. It’s a huge honour, and I look forward to carrying out the role to the best of my abilities. I would like to thank all the people who have helped me get to where I am. I hope to give back what has been given to me.”

During the ceremony seven reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and cadets were also presented with Her Majesty’s Lieutenant Governor’s Certificate of Meritorious Service, recognised as a laudatory honour throughout the Armed Forces, and Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Commend- ation.

Amongst these were Flight Sergeant Michael Chadwick, 53, from Bamber Bridge ATC, and Cadet Sergeant Major Robbie MacPherson, 17, from Preston.

Robbie joined the Army Cadets when he was 12, and after a year moved to Lancashire Army Cadets Corps of Drums. There he learned drum and flute, achieving 4 Star status in both instruments, and was appointed Drum Major for the North West region.

He also performed with the Corps of Drums during the Military Tattoo in Malta. Robbie has also learnt to ski, attending courses in Austria and Germany, and attended battlefield tours to France and Belgium.

Michael was an Army Cadet in the 1970s and went on to a career in the Royal Marines and then Lancashire Constabulary.

He joined the ATC as an adult volunteer in 2009 and has qualified as an instructor in skill at arms and also canoeing.

Colonel Mark Underhill, chief executive of the North West Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, said: “The awards give us an opportunity to recognise the selfless commitment of the men and women who serve in our Reserve Forces.

“We also recognise the achievements of the young people and adults who are members of the cadet organisations.

“The cadet movement offers unparalleled opportunities for young people in our region to learn, grow and excel. This is only possible with the support of the adult volunteers who deliver the quality experiences and community projects our cadets enjoy.”