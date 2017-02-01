Around 100 guests help to boost Mayor of South Ribble’s three charities at Leyland hotel luncheon

Almost 100 guests attended a special luncheon organised by the Mayor of South Ribble.

The venue for Friday’s 18th Annual Ladies of Achievement event – which raised money for the mayor, councillor Linda Woollard’s three charities for the year – was the Best Western Leyland Hotel.

This year’s speakers were children’s author Corrina Brown, Joan Whittle, a dedicated fundraiser for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Jill Rogerson, chief executive at Heartbeat (North West).

Corrina, from Walton-le-Dale, is the children’s author behind the Scentville Scenties stories.

When not writing, she is a self-employed company director of a computer games entertainment business and has worked as a college lecturer at Runshaw and as a university training consultant.

The Ladies of Achievement Luncheon is now a firm fixture in the borough’s calendar.

It is held each year to celebrate the attainments of local ladies in South Ribble.