An evening of black history and success in Preston

The remarkable achievements of people of African and Caribbean origin was celebrated at a Black to the Future event.

Members of Black History Group gathered to honour 14 year-old Mustapha James, who opened the evening, as well as his grandmother Alison James.

Event organiser Jonathan Pond

Nicole Munroe’s work was a mental health nurse and Tyndale Thomas’s role with One Voice Community Choir was also acknowledged.

Organiser Jonathan Pond says: “We want to highlight the successes and achievements of people who are of African origin.

“It is obvious to us that the achievements of those people has not always been highlighted.

“We seek to educate the next generation of young people from our community to value and respect their African heritage. We want to inspire them to fulfil their potentials, hopes and dreams. We want to share pride by linking them to the inspirational people we have living amidst us.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston Councillor Brian and Trisha Rollo with the One Voice Community Choir

“We had displays which illustrated some of the contributions made to the development of mankind by people of African origin throughout history.

“The achievers we presented were local people who have succeeded in their individual fields and will share their inspirational journeys with you. All too often these stories have not been heard.

“Mustapha

James, who is only 14, spoke about the difficult times he has faced and what he expects for the future.

Mustapha James, who opened the evening, with his grandmother and fellow speaker Alison James

“His grandmother, Alison James, who was born in Dominica, also spoke.

“She has been a market trader at Preston Market for more than 30 years.

“Her talk was called Many Rivers to Cross and was about her ups and downs of what she went through,

“Nicole Munroe, a mental health nurse, told her story of her experiences and her career and Tyndale Thomas, leader of One Voice Community Choir, also spoke. “The choir’s performance was certainly a showstopper.

“It was such an amazing evening.

“This was our fourth Black to the Future celebration event, and we always hold it in October to coincide with Black History Month.

“We had several guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun Brian and Trisha Rollo, the chief police inspector and many community leaders.

“It was an honour to share our stories with them.”