An emerald evening for all the workers at Conlon Construction

Fifty five years in business is worth celebrating and what better way than to hold a fund-raiser for a homeless service.

Conlon Construction marked its emerald anniversary in style by welcoming more than 190 guests to a purpose-built tepee within the grounds of Guy’s Thatched Hamlet.

Founders of Conlon Construction Pat Conlon, Vincent Conlon and Malachy Conlon

The team at the Bamber Bridge firm was delighted to showcase the large number of notable projects they have delivered, including The Yan in Grizedale Forest, Jubilee House in Lytham, The Oracle in Blackpool and The Wing at Bowcliffe Hall in Wetherby.

During the fun-filled evening, organisers held a raffle and auction, which raised more than £4,000 for its charity of the year, Emmaus Preston, which provides a home to people who have been homeless or socially excluded.

The money will be added to the £8,000 collected since January via a number of initiatives, including a sponsored team effort tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Established in 1961 by five Conlon brothers, the company is today managed by a main board of six, two of whom are second generation family members.

Sarah Parry and Diane O'Connell, at the Conlon Construction charity event

From humble beginnings, the business has grown into one of Lancashire’s greatest success stories, undertaking projects across a range of sectors, including multi-million pound hospitals in the South East of England.

Maureen Boland, company director, said: “Reaching 55 years in business is no mean feat and we wanted to mark the occasion by celebrating with family, employees and friends who have been part of our journey.

“Lancashire is, and will always be, the heartland of our business and while we now undertake many projects outside of our home county, we are still very proud of our roots.

“We are committed to giving back to the community, so are thrilled to have raised vital funds for Emmaus and we look forward to seeing how much more we can raise before the end of the year.”

Sean and Jo Conlon, at the Conlon Construction charity bash, held at Guy's Thatched Hamlet

Stephen Buchanan, project director at Emmaus Preston, added: “Donations are the lifeblood of the charity and we are so very thankful for Conlon’s support.

“The money raised from this event alone is fantastic and will be vital in enabling us to continue the work that we do and we wish them luck for the remainder of their fund-raising efforts.”