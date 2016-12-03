6 places to de-stress with a winter walk this Christmas

Take a break from Christmas shopping, list-making and party planning by enjoying the best of winter gardens nationwide.

Here’s just a few of the best gardens to give you space to think before Christmas takes over...

Dingle Nurseries and Garden, Frochas, Welshpool, Powys

This family-run business has devoted a 4.5-acre area for a spectacular RHS partner garden taking in the mid-Wales rolling hills and is famed for its colour-themed and unusual planting.

At this time of year, head for the lake to admire the brightly-stemmed dogwoods and trees with eye-catching bark, including eucalyptus and superb birches, as well as the paper bark maple (Acer griseum). It also has great collections of conifers and shrubs, including witch-hazel and daphne (www.dinglenurseryandgarden.co.uk); 01938 555 145).

Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

If the weather’s too cold for a walk, take refuge in the amazing glasshouses where 10 different climatic zones display stately palms, stunning orchids, architectural ferns, a collection of plants that underlines their importance to our everyday existence and plants from some of the steamiest jungles and driest deserts on planet earth (www.rbge.org.uk).

Croome Court, Worcester

Take in a guided tour of the gardens and parkland Capability Brown designed with stunning views over the Malverns at Croome Court.

Guided tours run until December 31, with temples, follies and statues around every corner. If you want to explore on your own, downloadable walks, including a winter welly walk to Pirton Castle, are available from www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Adorned with daphnes, witch hazels, birch trees and maples, the striking stem colours and variety of forms, textures and breath-taking scents make this one of the largest and oldest concentrations of winter horticulture in the north of England. Kids can get involved in the festive garden detective trail, while Magic of Christmas days offer family fun to get you in the festive spirit.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Winter Walk, some 5,000 irises have been planted and will bloom in early spring (www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr).

Wallington, Northumberland

Leave the formality of the house behind this winter and explore the wonderful 18th-century pleasure ground waiting for you in the woods at Wallington.

Follow the growing winter trail and take in the seasonal planting through the East Wood, with trees, shrubs and plants showcasing coloured and textured bark and winter berries.

Discover the mini-lake covered in a sprinkling of frost and the enchanting Walled Garden, where the Edwardian conservatory bursts with colour and scent all year round.

The grounds at Wallington are even open on Christmas Day, and are the perfect place to walk off your festive dinner (www.nationaltrust.org.uk/wallington).

Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal, Yorkshire

Get into the Christmas spirit at Fountains with a music and lights event on selected afternoons in December. Tuck into a hot pulled pork sandwich and a mulled wine from the visitor centre then wander through the estate to see the trees twinkling with light and the abbey all aglow.

Stop by the cellarium to catch some live festive music (www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountainsabbey).