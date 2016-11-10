Lancashire Mind is urging members of the public to support its work by joining a very special fancy dress themed 5km fun run.

The mental health charity says its Mental Elf run will help boost mental health in the county.

The run is on Sunday, December 4, at Blackburn’s Witton Park and it costs £12.50 for children and £17.50 for adults to take part.

Fabienne Clough, Fundraising Co-ordinator at Lancashire Mind, said: “We are aiming for this year’s Mental Elf event to be bigger and better than ever before. Every single person that takes part, whether in the run or by becoming a steward, makes a massive contribution to our work as we continue to fight to make mental health a local priority.”

Participants can a download sponsorship form, fundraise through the charity’s Just Giving page or text donations. See http://www.lancashiremind.org.uk/mental-elf/ for more details.